Russian mobile operator MegaFon has chosen CellMining, a provider of Self-Organising Networks (SON) and subscriber network experience solutions, to provide its Behavior-Based SON system to optimise its network performance in the Moscow region.

“This new contract is a further affirmation that our subscriber experience-driven network optimisation provides mobile operators with the competitive edge they need to retain customer loyalty,” said Greg Giora Snipper, the chief executive of CellMining. “With millions of subscribers across its 2G, 3G and 4G networks in Moscow, MegaFon has decided that CellMining offers the industry’s best SON solution, which can be flexibly deployed to deliver the excellent user experience its customers demand.”

“We are also providing MegaFon with the unique ability to detect low quality calls on 2G and 3G as well as on the VoLTE service it is currently launching,” he added. “We are very pleased that this contract gives us potential for growth.”

Alexey Semenov, the director of the Stolichny Branch of PJSC MegaFon, said: “We are pleased to announce our cooperation with CellMining. Its product offers us considerable flexibility and the ability to customise its algorithms to the needs of our Moscow region network. I am confident that this technology will help us to provide 24/7 quality management on the scale of the entire network. It means that we will be able to instantaneously react to unexpected network fluctuations, and continuously provide the best voice and data services to our clients.”

CellMining’s multi-vendor, multi-technology SON capability was a key deciding factor in its selection. Another important consideration was that it provides subscriber-aware energy-saving modules – these deliver a safe way of reducing operating costs by selectively shutting down radio power when traffic levels are low, without risking any degradation in the subscriber experience.