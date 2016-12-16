Vodafone Group Plc confirmed the completion of the sale by Vodafone Libertel B.V. (“Vodafone Netherlands”) of its consumer fixed business (“Vodafone Thuis”) to T-Mobile Netherlands Holding B.V. for an undisclosed sum.

The divestment of Vodafone Thuis followed the commitments offered by Vodafone Group Plc and Liberty Global Plc to the European Commission as a condition of clearance of the merger of Vodafone Netherlands and Ziggo in the Netherlands. Vodafone Thuis has approximately 150,000 consumer fixed broadband customers.

The merger between Vodafone Netherlands and Ziggo is expected to complete at the end of December 2016.

