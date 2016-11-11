Dr. Howard Liang, chairman of Open ROADS Communityand senior vice president, Huawei

The Open ROADS Community meeting is bringing together key business and technology leaders from the world’s fastest growing telcos and providers to the UK to share insights, and address the future of IoT and mobile. As part of the meeting, today global leaders in the ICT and digital services industry, including Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange, Deutsche Telekom AG, British Telecom and GSMA, will come together to launch a new cross-industry ecosystem: the Omni Channel Management Alliance.

The two day event will map out the future of the industry, creating a robust digital transformation framework by combining Open Digital Maturity Model and design thinking, providing telcos and partners with actionable insights to help their business.

Dr. Howard Liang, chairman of Open ROADS Community and senior vice president, Huawei said: “The mission of Open ROADS Community is to enable the operator to execute ICT transformation required to enhance digital business operations. Our first event in the UK will be an opportunity for leaders to come together and create strategies for developing their digital services to enhance the customer experience and meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital environment.”

The meeting will also invite senior executives from telcos and digital services to join panel discussions and share best-in-class practices on delivering excellent customer experience across industries using technology.

Key speakers at the event include representatives from HKT, Google, Forrester Research and GSMA, who will examine key topics including:

Measuring transformation – effective measurement of digital transformation process with the open digital maturity model

Design Thinking for Digital Transformation and Open Digital Maturity Model – transformation of network infrastructure, front-end and back-end supporting system, process & talent development.

Global mobile trends – the state of today's mobile ecosystem and its future development, including mobile subscriber growth, mobile internet adoption, the Internet of Things and the path to 5G

The Future of Service Integration – How network architecture can mirror business solution architecture, to create efficiencies in business processes and new opportunities

Reinventing Business with IoT – From Things to Outcome – using IoT to redefine business processes and creating new business opportunities

New opportunities for telcos – how telcos participate in the B2B2C ecosystem to boost customer experience

The Open ROADS Community London meeting takes place on the 10th and 11th November. For further information regarding The Open ROADS Community London meeting visit: https://openROADScommunity.com

