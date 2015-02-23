In my last blog, says Guy Reiffer of Starhome Mach, I discussed some use cases in which operators can better analyse, manage and improve many aspects of their business using Big Data. Another good application is the realm of roaming quality of service (QoS).

Mobile operators have access to great quantities of data about their roaming quality of service (QoS). For instance, key performance indicators (KPIs) measure roaming QoS such as information on multi-network technology, network registration, traffic types and patterns, subscriber segmentation, device types and inter-carrier agreements.

The challenge is to use this information effectively to identify problems, measure their business impact, and then prioritise to determine how best to invest resources. For example, it makes more business sense to focus first on problems that affect high-revenue VIP subscribers rather than solving QoS issues that impact a small or low-usage subscriber segment with a limited effect on revenues. This is the essence of revenue-based quality of service.

In Starhome Mach’s experience, operators that have access to information from different sources such as data clearing services and the monitoring of network traffic have an important advantage over their competitors, as they can obtain a comprehensive all-in-one ‘big data’ revenue view of all roaming QoS issues. With this view, mobile operators can use knowledge about their subscribers (who they are, their usage patterns, etc.) to focus on the most lucrative customers and destinations.

Using big data to identify QoS issues can also be applied to performance management, such as the performance of roaming partners. A mobile network operator can use this information to analyse and rank its roaming partners based on key performance indicators, which, in turn, becomes a valuable tool in wholesale negotiations.

With access to the largest possible range of data and effective use of this data, operators can identify the critical QoS issues, measure their effect on revenues, and improve service to their subscribers. The result is improved customer satisfaction and loyalty, which lead to increased operating revenues from an important segment of operators’ business.

Starhome Mach will be featuring live demonstrations of its Big Data technology at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, March 2-5, in hall 7, stand 7F51.

The author if this blog is Guy Reiffer, vice-president of Marketing and Partnerships at Starhome Mach, a supplier of mobile inter-carrier network and clearing house services.